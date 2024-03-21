Next Article

On Thursday morning, Kejriwal filed a new petition, seeking protection from any coercive steps

Excise policy: Delhi HC denies Kejriwal interim protection from arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 05:51 pm Mar 21, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has refused to grant Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim protection from coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the now-scrapped excise policy case. "We have heard both sides. However, at this stage, we are not inclined [to pass any order]," the court said. On Thursday morning, Kejriwal filed a new petition, seeking protection from any coercive steps after the ED issued a ninth summons last week, ordering him to appear before it for questioning.

Why does this story matter?

The ED has filed two criminal complaints against Kejriwal in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts, stating that Kejriwal refused to comply with the summonses in the alleged liquor policy scam. So far, Kejriwal has ignored eight summonses by the ED, alleging they are illegal. The ninth summons required Kejriwal to appear before the ED on Thursday. With the general election nearing, Kejriwal has expressed concerns about being arrested if he appears before the ED for interrogation.

ED allowed to file response to Kejriwal's appeal

However, the bench allowed the ED to file a response to Kejriwal's appeal for interim relief. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for Kejriwal, stated on Wednesday that he will not appear before the ED because the agency has a "clear intent" to arrest him. During the hearing on Thursday, Singhvi maintained that the ED was "attempting a non-level playing field" with elections approaching. Moreover, the summons didn't specify in what capacity Kejriwal was required to be physically present, he added.

What was the Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi excise policy case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the 2021-22 Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped. Central probe agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. Furthermore, they also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for financial gain. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently imprisoned in relation to this case.