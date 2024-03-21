Next Article

Rohingya crisis is a humanitarian catastrophe that has drawn international attention

Explained: Rohingya crisis and India's stance on those seeking asylum

By Riya Baibhawi 05:49 pm Mar 21, 202405:49 pm

What's the story The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it must prioritize its own citizens' needs, especially as a developing nation with the world's largest population. The declaration came in response to a petition requesting the release of detained Rohingya refugees accused of violating the Foreigners Act. The Rohingya crisis is a humanitarian catastrophe that has drawn international attention. As the government continues to underscore the threat posed by the community, here's what we know about the crisis.

Origins of crisis

Who are the Rohingyas, the roots of the crisis

Rohingyas, a Muslim minority group, have lived in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar for generations. However, starting in 1982, there has been a mass exodus of the community from Myanmar due to the denial of citizenship and subsequent persecution. Thousands of Rohingyas have taken refuge in Bangladesh, India, and other neighboring countries. Interestingly, the term "Rohingya" emerged in the 1950s as a means for the community to assert its collective identity and historical ties to the region.

Escalation of violence

Escalation of violence and international response

In August 2017, the crisis worsened when the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a Rohingya insurgent group, attacked Myanmar police and army posts in Rakhine State. The military responded with a brutal crackdown involving widespread violence, mass killings and the burning of Rohingya villages. The international community has condemned these actions, with some labeling them as ethnic cleansing or even genocide. Legal proceedings have been initiated in international courts, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

Refugee crisis

Over 40,000 Rohingyas in India

Most Rohingya refugees have sought shelter in overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. However, regional implications have led some to seek asylum in neighboring countries like India, Malaysia, and Thailand. Around 18,000 Rohingya refugees have officially registered with the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, but Indian authorities estimate their total population in India to be around 40,000. In response to the influx, the Indian government has actively pursued repatriation and has reportedly deported numerous refugees back to Myanmar.

Biometric identification

Biometric identification of Rohingyas

Late last year, the government reportedly announced that it would collect biometric information about anyone entering India from Myanmar. Officials in the government said that this would assist the Centre in identifying immigrants who will be placed on a "negative biometric list" so that they cannot become Indian citizens later on. Notably, this comes at a time when the Indian government is aiming to grant citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing neighboring countries under its Citizenship Amendment Rules (CAR).