Next Article

P Chidambaram questioned the PM's decision to revisit a matter that was resolved in 1974

Katchatheevu row: Chidambaram, Stalin hit out at PM Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:51 pm Apr 01, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under fire from former home minister P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over the Katchatheevu island dispute. Chidambaram has questioned the PM's decision to revisit a matter that was resolved in 1974. He stated, "Why is the PM raking up an issue that was settled in 1974?" The controversy revolves around the ownership of Katchatheevu island, which was acknowledged as belonging to Sri Lanka during Indira Gandhi's government.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi stirred controversy on Sunday by revealing what he described as "new facts" concerning the Congress's alleged negligence in ceding Katchatheevu. Situated in the Palk Strait, this tiny 285-acre uninhabited island lies between India and Sri Lanka—measuring approximately 1.6 kilometers in length and just over 300 meters in width. Quoting a Right to Information Act response, the BJP has accused the former government of relinquishing the island to Sri Lanka, neglecting India's territorial sovereignty and national integrity.

China concerns

Chidambaram criticizes PM's stance on China

Chidambaram also criticized Modi for allegedly absolving China of any wrongdoing in occupying Indian territory. He expressed his concerns about the PM's stance on China's actions, urging him to address recent developments instead of focusing on past events. "The issue was closed 50 years ago," Chidambaram stated, referring to the Katchatheevu island dispute and implying that current issues should take precedence.

Election tactics

Stalin accuses PM Modi of election distraction

Meanwhile, CM Stalin accused Modi of using the Katchatheevu island dispute as a distraction during election season. He questioned the PM's sudden interest in fishermen's welfare and expressed dissatisfaction with the Union government's financial aid to Tamil Nadu. Highlighting the disparity between the state's tax contributions and received financial support, Stalin criticized the "imbalance in resource allocation."

Call for transparency

Congress defends 1974 decision, challenges PM Modi

Separately, Congress leader Manickam Tagore defended former PM Indira Gandhi's decision to cede the island to Sri Lanka as a measure taken to protect six lakh Tamils in Sri Lanka. In response to BJP's allegations, Congress leaders have challenged Modi to release a "white paper report" detailing his government's actions over the past decade. This challenge aims at promoting transparency and accountability in the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Katchatheevu island dispute.