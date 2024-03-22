Next Article

The King of Bhutan announced the honor on December 17, 2021

PM Modi awarded Bhutan's highest civilian award

By Chanshimla Varah 05:23 pm Mar 22, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the "Order of the Druk Gyalpo" by Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Friday, making him the first foreign head to receive this prestigious award. The Order of the Druk Gyalpo is Bhutan's highest decoration, awarded in recognition of a lifetime of service to the people and Kingdom of Bhutan. The King of Bhutan announced the honor at the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan and supersedes all other orders, decorations, and medals. Since its establishment, this prestigious honor has been awarded to only four notable individuals. Past recipients encompass Queen Grandmother of Bhutan Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup, the 68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan, also in 2008; and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018.

PM Modi

Honor of India and 140 crore Indians: PM Modi

On receiving the award, PM Modi said, "This honor is not my personal achievement; it is the honor of India and 140 crore Indians." He also pledged to stand with Bhutan, stating, "To fulfill your goals, India stands with you for BB—Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe. I assure you that the upcoming five years will give a new energy to our relations." "We will work to create avenues in the connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors."

Twitter Post

PM Modi accepting award

State visit

PM Modi on two-day State visit

PM Modi arrived in Bhutan on Friday on a two-day state visit to strengthen India's unique relationship with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's "Neighborhood First Policy." According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest." It will also allow them to deliberate on ways to expand and intensify "our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples."