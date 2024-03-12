Next Article

The Centre on Monday evening officially notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Explained: CAA implementation does not cover tribal areas in Northeast

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:09 pm Mar 12, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday evening officially notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. With this, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect in the country. To recall, the CAA was cleared by Parliament in December 2019 amid protests by activists and opposition politicians. Notably, the CAA will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Here's what we know about the exemption.

CAA rules

Northeastern states with ILP requirement exempted

According to the law, the CAA is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country. The ILP is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. To recall, an ILP is a travel document officially issued by the concerned state government permitting inward travel of an Indian citizen in a protected territory.

Exemption

Autonomous hill areas of Northeast exempted

According to the rules, tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, are exempted from the purview of the CAA. As of now, autonomous councils exist in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The areas include Karbi Anglong, Dila Hasao, and Bodoland in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya, and tribal areas in Tripura.

Government notification

Government's rules for CAA implementation

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs officially released the rules for implementing the CAA in the country. The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. To apply, people must present eligibility certificates confirming their religious affiliation and provide a declaration renouncing their existing citizenship.

Protest against CAA

Massive protests in Assam against CAA

Soon after the CAA rules were notified, massive protests broke out in Assam. The Congress-led United Opposition Forum (UOF) and nearly 30 student and indigenous bodies, including the All Assam Students Union (AASU), have been at the forefront in protesting against the CAA since the bill proposing the legislation was brought by the central government.

Security arrangements

Security strengthened in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh

As a preemptive measure, security was strengthened in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, and other sensitive areas across the national capital over fears of protests. To recall, Shaheen Bagh witnessed largescale protests in 2020 over the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Over 100 people lost their lives either during the protests or as a result of police action after the law was passed.

2019 election manifesto

CAA implementation may boost BJP's prospects

The Bharatiya Janata Party government pledged to implement the CAA in its 2019 election manifesto. Now, with the CAA officially notified, it could provide a boost to PM Modi's party that is vying for a third term. Prior to the CAA, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January fulfilled another longstanding promise of the BJP.