Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore

'Tu, mei, corruption': Modi targets Mamata government in Bengal

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:36 pm Mar 02, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for allegedly betraying people. Addressing a gathering in Krishnanagar, he said TMC betrayed people by indulging in corruption and "parivarvad" (nepotism). He also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led administration and accused it of turning every scheme into a scam, stating, "TMC means Tu, mei, aur corruption." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to unveil development projects.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's visit to Bengal assumes significance against the backdrop of the Sandeshkhali controversy, which has escalated into a political standoff between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The PM has been actively touring different states, inaugurating projects and showcasing his government's achievements over the past decade, in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Bengal, the BJP's objective is to secure 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

Condemnation

PM Modi condemns Sandeshkhali violence, TMC's betrayal

The prime minister denounced the Banerjee government for the Sandeshkhali violence incident, saying that the entire nation was disturbed by it. "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged," he said. PM Modi added that the people of Bengal have spoken loudly and clearly that they want the BJP. He also accused the TMC of corruption in every sector, while Banerjee staged protests to shield them.

Bengal projects

PM unveils development projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore

During his Bengal trip, PM Modi unveiled various development projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore, according to reports. He laid the foundation stone for the first phase of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station and the flue gas desulfurization system at Mejia Thermal Power Station. Other projects that were inaugurated include the four-lane Farakka-Raiganj section of the National Highway (NH)-12 and four rail projects worth over Rs. 940 crore.

Sandeshkhali row

What is Sandeshkhali unrest?

The Sandeshkhali area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been on the boil since January. At the center of the unrest are TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land. Sheikh had been evading authorities since January 5, when a mob linked to him attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after they went to raid his place in an alleged ration scam. He was arrested on Wednesday.