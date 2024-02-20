The change in exam is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Twice-a-year CBSE board exams to be rolled out from 2025-26

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:00 pm Feb 20, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the students of Classes 10 and 12 can sit for the board examinations twice a year, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year. The change is part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) introduced in 2020 that aims to reduce academic stress on students, he said. Pradhan announced this while launching the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh, which will upgrade 211 schools across the state.

Next Article

Details

New curriculum framework for the exams

The two board exams will be held under the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) unveiled last August, according to the education ministry. Students will get ample time and chances to excel under this arrangement, reports said. Additionally, under the new framework students can choose to retain their highest score, regardless of their performance in the other exam.

About NEP

NEP's vision, impact on education sector

Detailing the new move, Pradhan said, "PM Narendra Modi ji's vision...is to keep students stress-free, enrich them with quality education, keep students linked with culture, and prepare them for the future." "This is the formula for making India a developed country by 2047," he added. He also praised the new Bhartiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh for "prioritizing education." To recall, the Vishnudeo Sai-led government took over the reins in December after the BJP's win in the assembly elections.

CBSE exams

39 lakh students appearing in board exams this year

The Class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations began last Thursday (February 15) in India and 26 other countries. This year, over 39 lakh students are appearing in the exam compared to 38.82 lakh students, who appeared in 2023. The board examinations for Class 10 will conclude on March 13. The Class 12 examinations will end on April 2.