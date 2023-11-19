Manipur: Imphal airport shut down after UFO detected in airspace

By Riya Baibhawi Nov 19, 2023

On an average, 10 flights depart from Imphal airport everyday

Flight operations at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport were halted on Sunday after an unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted in the airspace around 2:30pm. Flights were either canceled or rerouted to different destinations, per India Today. This incident coincides with the Manipur government's decision to extend the internet service ban for an additional five days due to ongoing unrest in the state. At least 200 people have been killed since the ethnic clashes began on May 3.

Identity of object remains unknown

Operations resumed around 5:30pm after receiving clearance from a competent authority, said Imphal International Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing in an official statement. The identity of the object, however, remains unknown at this time, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are jointly looking into it. On average, ten flights depart from Imphal airport each day.

Manipur government extends mobile internet ban

In light of the unstable law and order situation, the Manipur government has decided to extend the mobile internet service ban until November 23. The internet ban has been in place since May 5 but was briefly rescinded in September. The order stated that such a move is required to "stop the spread of disinformation and false rumors" as well as to prohibit any activity that could "cause serious disturbances to the peaceful coexistence and maintenance of public order."

10-party delegation asks governor to initiate peace talks

Meanwhile, a delegation of leaders from 10 parties, headed by former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, has called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey to facilitate peace talks between the feuding communities. In a memorandum, they emphasized that peace could only be achieved through the intervention of the central government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They called for "peace talks with the two communities so that a durable solution can be achieved to the ongoing conflict" in Manipur.

ITLF threatens self-governed separate administration

The delegation comprises representatives of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (United), and Nationalist Congress Party, among others. It met with Uikey after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF)—a representative body of Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur—threatened to establish a "self-governed separate administration" in areas where these tribes are majority. Furthermore, the delegation has requested the governor to reach out to the prime minister and arrange a meeting between him and all political parties in Manipur.