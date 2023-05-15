India

Tamil Nadu: 13 dead after consuming spurious liquor, 9 arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Spurious liquor has killed 13 people in Tamil Nadu while many others have been hospitalized

At least 13 people have died and many others have been hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in two districts of Tamil Nadu over the last three days, India Today reported. The incidents took place in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly registered 57 cases in the matter and arrested nine accused persons so far.

9 attested, 57 cases registered in two districts

According to reports, nine people died in Marakkanam, Villupuram district, while four people died in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold illicitly. Soon after the incidents came to light, four police officers were suspended for "dereliction of duty." The police have registered 57 cases and arrested nine persons for allegedly producing and supplying spurious liquor and gutka.

Other details revealed by Tamil Nadu Police

Liquor mixed with ethanol, methanol caused deaths: Police

According to ANI, cops are still looking for a connection between the two incidents. Meanwhile, around two dozen persons are still undergoing treatment. Inspector General of Police (North Zone) N Kannan said the victims may have had spurious liquor combined with ethanol or methanol. "In both incidents, a few accused are absconding, and special teams have been formed to nab the accused," he said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses grief, announces compensation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed grief over the deaths in the state allegedly caused by spurious liquor. He announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those hospitalized in the incidents. The CM also stated strict action would be taken against the culprits, noting four police officers had already been suspended.