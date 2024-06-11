Next Article

Third installment of 'Fun and Frustration' in development

'Fun and Frustration' returning with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:12 pm Jun 11, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The successful Fun and Frustration franchise will return with its third installment, titled F4: Fun and Frustration, reported Pinkvilla. The film will once again feature the dynamic duo of Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela, who previously starred in the earlier installments F2: Fun and Frustration (2019) and F3: Fun and Frustration (2022). The project is currently in the pre-production stage, with script development underway. Anil Ravipudi, who directed the first two films, is returning to helm this one.

About the film

'F2' was a box office hit

The first film in the franchise, F2: Fun and Frustration, was a comedy film written and directed by Ravipudi. Released in 2019, it featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads. The plot revolved around two married men who seek to regain control of their lives from their dominating wives. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics.

Standalone sequel

'F3: Fun and Frustration' was a standalone sequel

The success of F2: Fun and Frustration led to a standalone sequel in 2022, titled F3: Fun and Frustration. The second installment retained the original four leads and was once again directed by Ravipudi. The plot centered on two men who aspire to marry into a wealthy family for a luxurious lifestyle but find themselves entangled with brides who are not only not affluent but also money-hungry. The film was also a commercial success.

Career update

Meanwhile, here's a look at the actors' recent works

Daggubati's most recent appearance was in the 2024 film Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. On the other hand, Tej was last seen in Operation Valentine, a bilingual film based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes. He is now gearing up for Matka, co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary.