Channel 4 launches investigation into producer's death

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Channel 4 has initiated an independent investigation following the tragic death of John Balson, a producer who died due to suicide. Balson was a key figure in the creation of the UK broadcaster's true crime series In the Footsteps of Killers. His passing on May 17 was marked by severe physical and mental distress, reportedly linked to his work on the show. The network has expressed deep sorrow over his death and has reportedly pledged to take appropriate action.

Family's statement

Balson's family has supported the probe, intending to highlight the risks of overwork in factual TV—a concern that was reportedly close to Balson's heart. The network has engaged the services of British legal firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (RPC) to conduct the investigation. Channel 4 has pledged to support Balson's family and has made a donation to them. Meanwhile, the fate of the show remains undecided.

Work challenges

Balson, a seasoned producer and journalist—whose credits included Netflix's When Missing Turns To Murder—had been grappling with long work hours and challenging subjects for several years. His work included stints in Japan and late-night shifts in the US. He had no prior history of mental health issues, his family mentioned. In January, he began work on the third season of In the Footsteps of Killers, a true crime series featuring Silent Witness actor Emilia Fox and criminologist David Wilson.

Health concerns

During the production of In the Footsteps of Killers in early 2024, Balson, a 40-year-old father of one with a pregnant wife, reportedly received threats from an individual linked to his research. His wife revealed that he felt blamed by the production for a family's decision not to participate in the show, leading to exhaustion and severe physical symptoms associated with vestibular migraine disorder. His mental health also deteriorated during this time.

Investigation progress

Channel 4 has assured that RPC's investigation will be comprehensive and as swift as possible. The network has also pledged to share the findings with Balson's family. In the meantime, Channel 4 programs head Ian Katz has extended his support to the family. Meanwhile, London-based production company Alaska TV—the producer behind In the Footsteps of Killer—emphasized the significance of its staff's well-being as a top priority but refrained from providing additional comments, citing the ongoing investigation.