Chandrika Ravi becomes 1st Indian actor with US radio show

By Tanvi Gupta 04:59 pm Jun 05, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Chandrika Ravi, an Australian actor of Indian origin, who captivated audiences in films like Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, is stepping beyond the big screen. She is all set to host a radio talk show in the US named The Chandrika Ravi Show. The program will be aired on iHeart Radio and Rukus Avenue Radio, two major American networks.

Determined path

Ravi's journey to hosting her own show

Ravi's determination to assert her identity caught the attention of Sammy Chand, founder of Rukus Avenue Radio, who offered her the opportunity to host a radio show. "I have actually been working on my own talk show for a couple of years with the hopes of one day bringing it to life, and I finally have," Ravi shared with excitement. In addition to hosting, she is also co-producing the radio talk show.

Active involvement

Ravi's hands-on approach to show production

Ravi is deeply involved in all aspects of the show's production, describing it as her "baby." She has taken a hands-on approach to its design and promotion. "Most of the promotions that have been released so far have been edited and produced by me," she revealed. Despite finding the experience rewarding yet stressful, she noted that being behind the camera offers a different perspective from performing.

Trailblazer

'I may be first, but I won't be the last...'

With this new venture, the 35-year-old actor became the first Indian woman to host a radio show in the US. "I may be the first, but I won't be the last," she confidently stated. "This one show I just couldn't wait to tell the world. Having a platform to show who I am behind closed doors and to be able to use my voice definitely makes me feel like I've been rewarded," shared Ravi.

About the personality

From pageants to working in films: Tracing journey of Ravi

Hailing from Melbourne, Ravi's talents were recognized early on, with a runner-up title at Miss Maxim India in 2014 and a history-making placement as a finalist in both Miss World Australia and Miss India Australia in 2012 (the first Indian descent woman to achieve this feat). In 2017, she took a leap toward Indian cinema, landing a role in the Tamil film Sei. Her breakout performance, however, came in the adult comedy horror Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu.