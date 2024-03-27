Next Article

The first look of Jayam Ravi from 'Genie' was released recently

Not Jayam Ravi, Kamal Haasan was first choice for 'Genie'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:16 pm Mar 27, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Jayam Ravi, a celebrated Tamil actor, is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming role in the fantasy film Genie. The film's director, Bhuvanesh Arjunan, making his debut with the project, initially had legendary actor Kamal Haasan in mind for the lead role. However, due to his novice status as a director, he was unable to secure Haasan. Instead, the film's producer Ishari Ganesh recommended Ravi who enthusiastically agreed after reviewing the script.

Details

Director praised Ravi's transformation for 'Genie'

The director has expressed his admiration for Ravi's transformation in Genie. He shared that after wrapping up the film, he couldn't imagine anyone else playing the lead role. This is largely due to Ravi's dramatic change in appearance and behavior to suit the character. "After finishing the film with Jayam Ravi, I can't imagine the film with anyone else, he had completely changed his look and mannerisms for the film," he said in a tweet.

A non-violent film

Arjunan revealed his vision for 'Genie'

Arjunan also revealed why he chose the fantasy genre for his directorial debut. He voiced a distaste for violent films and aimed to produce a movie free from bloodshed, drugs, and underworld elements. The filmmaker further explained that Genie is a fantasy film with an emotional twist, showcasing a unique take on the genre in his inaugural directorial venture.

About the film

'Genie': A high-budget solo lead project for Ravi

Genie marks Ravi's 32nd film and stands out as his most costly solo lead project so far. The film features a stellar cast including Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Devayani, and Aajeedh Khalique. Music legend AR Rahman has been enlisted to create the film's soundtrack. The movie is currently being produced by Vels Films International and is slated for release later this year.

Ravi's work front

Ravi's upcoming projects other than 'Genie'

Per recent reports, Ravi reportedly withdrew from Mani Ratnam's highly-anticipated film Thug Life, starring Haasan in the lead. The film is currently on floors. According to trade analyst Karthik Ravivarma's social media post, Ravi might have opted out of the project because of scheduling clashes. Previously, Dulquer Salmaan, who too was cast for the film, quit the project citing a hectic schedule.