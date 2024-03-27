Next Article

'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' album is out now

Shakira's impromptu concert in Times Square garners 40,000 audience

By Aikantik Bag 04:16 pm Mar 27, 202404:16 pm

What's the story In a thrilling surprise, Colombian singer Shakira hosted a pop-up concert in the heart of New York's Times Square. The free event, revealed just hours prior on social media, was a celebration of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Organizers estimated that the unexpected announcement attracted a crowd of around 40,000 fans. The pop icon expressed her gratitude on social media too.

Concert

'I have goosebumps!': Shakira on pop-up concert's response

Expressing her thoughts about the concert, the Waka Waka singer penned, "What an insane experience!! 40,000 of you in Times Square, I have goosebumps! Thank you for such an amazing welcome and for coming to party with me NY!" Shakira kicked off the show with her chart-topping hit Hips Don't Lie. Fans went gaga as she performed in an all-black ensemble featuring a silver motif on her top. This concert marked her comeback, celebrating her first LP in seven years.

Twitter Post

Watch a snippet from the pop-up concert