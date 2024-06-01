Next Article

Ukrainian model alleges assault at Cannes; takes legal action

What's the story Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska has lodged a legal complaint against the Cannes Film Festival organizers, alleging an assault by a security guard on the red carpet. The incident occurred on May 21 and was caught on video, showing Pontyjska in a struggle with the guard. This same security personnel has previously been criticized for mishandling other guests, including singer Kelly Rowland and actors Yoona and Massiel Taveras.

Incident account

'She kicked me out through back door...'

Pontyjska alleges she was "brutally" restrained while trying to enter the cinema for Marcello Mio's premiere with a valid ticket. She described her ordeal to BBC, stating, "I was trying to escape from this lock." "I went down, and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back [out]. She was trying to push me in[side], so nobody can see what she's doing with me...Then she kicked me out through the back door," Pontyjska claimed.

Statement

Altercation resulted in 'acute pain,' 'psychological trauma'

Further, Pontyjska emphasized that she believed she did not committ any wrongdoing. Additionally, she mentioned attempting to reach out to the organizers to seek an apology but did not receive a response. Referring to her legal complaint, BBC reported that she had been "violently challenged by one of a group of security guards" in front of "thousands of people." The altercation resulted in "acute pain" for her, and according to the report, she experienced "psychological trauma" as well.

Compensation claim

Model seeks damages for assault and reputation damage

Per the news agency, Pontyjska shared documents on social media on Wednesday, accusing the prestigious film festival of "physical assault and psychological damage." The Ukrainian model is reportedly seeking 100,000 euros (£85,000) in damages for her ordeal. A video posted by Pontyjska shows her being asked to go inside by the guard before a brief struggle ensues, almost causing her to fall. Afterward, when she attempted to descend the stairs, she was halted by additional security staff.

Twitter Post

Similar cases

It all started with Rowland

The issue first garnered attention when Rowland was seen in a tense exchange with the female security guard at the Marcello Mio premiere on May 21. Photos from the event showed the singer smiling at the crowd while ascending the red carpet steps, before engaging in what appeared to be a heated argument with the guard. Rowland later shared her experience, saying, "The woman knows what happened...I know what happened...I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries."