Next Article

Kiara Advani at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Kiara to represent India at Cannes's 'Women in Cinema' gala

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am May 14, 202411:09 am

What's the story Kiara Advani is all set to represent India at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Tuesday in Cannes, France. She will be attending the Women in Cinema Gala dinner, an event hosted by Vanity Fair that celebrates six women from around the world for their significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In addition, Advani is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Panel participation

Advani to participate in global film discussion panel

As reported by Variety, Advani will join one of four discussions about global incentives and filming at La Plage Des Palmes on Saturday (May 18). This panel is part of the Red Sea Film Festival's program. The Cannes 2024 is taking place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in France. The film The Second Act—directed by French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux—has been selected as the opening film for this year's festival.

Indian representation

Indian cinema will mark significant presence at Cannes 2024

This year's Cannes will feature a strong representation of India. Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has been selected for the Main competition, marking the first time in 30 years that an Indian film is competing for the Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, the Sikkimese feature film Tara: The Lost Star, directed by Samten Bhutia, has been chosen for market screening (Marché du Film). Other Indian entries include The Shameless and Santosh—both a part of Un Certain Regard.

Celebrities in attendance

Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari: Indian celebrities to grace Cannes

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to make eagerly awaited appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. They will return to the international event as ambassadors for L'Oreal. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala will grace the red carpet, reportedly representing an ice cream brand. Among the other notable attendees are social media creators RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna, and Vitiligo.

Work front

Meanwhile, a quick look at Advani's upcoming ventures

Advani's last big-screen appearance was in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. Her upcoming projects include the political action thriller Game Changer alongside Ram Charan, directed by S. Shankar, reportedly slated for a September release. Additionally, she is set to star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, as well as Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh.