Seshu was undergoing treatement for heart blockages

Celebrated Tamil comedian Seshu dies (60) due to heart-related ailment

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:20 pm Mar 26, 202406:20 pm

What's the story The comedy world has lost celebrated actor Seshu, best known for his role in Vijay TV's hit parody series, Lollu Sabha. The Tamil actor succumbed to a heart attack on Tuesday at the age of 60. Prior to his death, he had been receiving treatment in a Chennai hospital for 10 days. According to reports, three heart blockages were detected.

'Lollu Sabha' director expressed grief over Seshu's death

Ram Bala, the director of Lollu Sabha, confirmed the news of Seshu's passing and shared his deep sorrow. "It is like a death in my family. Recently, all the actors of Lollu Sabha were brought together in Vijay Park for a reunion, and Seshu was the one who organized everything. We were not in touch for the past 20 years, and Seshu brought us all together. Now, he is gone," Bala told Indian Express.

Seshu reportedly faced financial trouble: Report

As per an ETimes report, the actor underwent financial stress after he was admitted to the hospital to undergo heart treatment. His friends and fans also reportedly raised money for his treatment. However, the actor could not be saved. The mortal remains of the late actor have been taken to his residence in Chennai. His funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Co-star paid tribute to Seshu; recalled their last meeting

Actor Swetha, a co-star of Seshu from Lollu Sabha, shared her fond memories of the late actor during an interview with a YouTube channel. She recalled their last meeting at the reunion where she had advised him to prioritize his health. Swetha remembered Seshu as a kind-hearted individual who always extended help to others. She expressed shock upon learning about his heart attack on the night of the reunion.

Seshu's second innings' growth halted by untimely death

Seshu was not only known for his work on Lollu Sabha but also for his roles in films such as Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, A1, and Paris Jayaraj. Director Bala noted that Seshu was regaining popularity among audiences after several years. However, this resurgence in his career was tragically cut short by his untimely death which has left a void in the hearts of his family members, friends, colleagues, and his fans.