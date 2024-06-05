Next Article

Halsey shares health struggles on Instagram

Halsey shares ongoing health struggles, feels 'lucky to be alive'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:53 pm Jun 05, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Renowned singer Halsey recently took to Instagram to share her ongoing health struggles with fans. The 29-year-old artist, known for hits like Without Me and Closer, posted a series of videos and images documenting her medical journey. In one of the posts, she wrote, "Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album." She didn't disclose her exact diagnosis but tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

Health goals

'I'm giving myself two more years to be sick...'

In her posts, Halsey expressed her determination to overcome her illness by the time she turns 30. She stated, "I'm giving myself two more years to be sick." The singer added that she was manifesting "a rebirth" and that she was "not going to be sick." She also shared a glimpse into her treatment process, including a clip of herself sitting in a chair attached to what appears to be a transfusion machine.

Endometriosis battle

Halsey's past health struggles and music as an outlet

Halsey has been open about her health struggles in the past, including battling endometriosis (a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus). She revealed having this chronic condition in 2021—noting that the symptoms worsened after giving birth to her son Ender the same year. Despite these challenges, she has turned to music as an outlet during these trying times. This is evidenced by clips filmed in a recording studio shared on her Instagram account.

Musical reflection

Halsey's new single reflects her health battle

Halsey's new single, The End, released on Tuesday, paints a painful picture of her years-long health battle. The lyrics include: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/And then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain." The song also touches on her feelings of racing against time. The caption accompanying her post read, "It begins with The End."

Fan support

Fans rallied in support of Halsey

Following Halsey's disclosure about her health struggles, fans have rallied in support. Social media posts filled with messages of love and strength for the singer have been trending. A user commented on her post: "It's beautiful...you're beautiful...thank you for always singing what I'm feeling." Notably, The End serves as the first taste of her next album, which will be a follow-up to her critically acclaimed If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Twitter Post

This is how fans supported Halsey