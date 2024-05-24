Next Article

Hyeri signs exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency

By Shreya Mukherjee May 24, 2024

What's the story Sublime Artist Agency announced on Friday that Hyeri, a member of the popular K-pop group Girl's Day, has officially signed an exclusive contract with them. The agency expressed its excitement about this new addition to its roster, stating, "We are delighted to share the news that Hyeri will be joining us." The firm also revealed plans to actively support and enhance Hyeri's acting career.

Career support

Sublime Artist Agency's future plans for Hyeri

Sublime Artist Agency revealed its committment to actively support the Reply 1988 star in her acting career, with the aim of enhancing her presence in the industry. The agency stated, "We ask that you continue to give lots of interest and support to Hyeri, who will greet you through a wide variety of projects and characters, in the future as well." Hyeri left her previous agency, Creative ING earlier this month.

Star-studded roster

Notable artists under Sublime Artist Agency's umbrella

Sublime Artist Agency is home to a number of renowned actors and artists. Among them are Song Kang-ho, Girls's Generation's Tiffany Young, EXID's Hani, Ko So-young, Lovelyz's Yein, Han Hyun-min, and Yoon Jung-hee. With the addition of Hyeri to this star-studded roster, the agency continues to establish its reputation as a leading talent management company in the industry.