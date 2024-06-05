Next Article

What's the story Renowned actor Kim Young-dae is reportedly considering a lead role in the upcoming K-drama Dear X, according to a statement from his agency Outer Universe. The agency confirmed that "Dear X is one of the projects Kim Young Dae received an offer for and is currently reviewing." Actor Kim Yoo-jung has also been approached for the female lead role. The drama, based on a popular webtoon, will be directed by Lee Eung-bok.

Character details and plot of 'Dear X' revealed

In Dear X, Kim is being considered for the role of Yoon Joon-seo, the male lead. Yoo-jung, on the other hand, has been offered to portray Baek Ah-jin, a famous actor with an antisocial personality disorder who unveils a darker side when provoked. The drama will trace Baek's journey from fame to downfall and her romantic involvement with Yoon. The story is adapted from a webtoon of the same name.

'Dear X' under review by esteemed director and screenwriter

The drama Dear X is currently under review by acclaimed producing director Lee, known for his successful projects such as Dream High, School 2013, Descendants of the Sun, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Furthermore, screenwriter Choi Ja-won has been assigned to pen the script for this webtoon-based drama. The combination of Lee's directing prowess and Choi's writing skills promises a compelling adaptation of the popular webtoon.