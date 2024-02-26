Want to watch something for a while? Check this list

Top 5 longest-running TV shows in television history

By Namrata Ganguly 09:09 pm Feb 26, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Most modern web series wrap up in three to four seasons, with eight to 10 episodes a season. However, that wasn't always the norm, and some television shows have stood the test of time and run not just for years, but decades. Some are still on air such as The Simpsons and Sesame Street, among others. Take a look at these record-making shows.

#1

'Guiding Light' (1952-2009)

Created by Irna Phillips and Emmons Carlson, Guiding Light stands out as one of the longest-running soap operas in television history. It ran for a whopping 72 years! Premiering on radio in 1937 before transitioning to television in 1952, it chronicled the lives, loves, and conflicts of the fictional residents of Springfield and was loosely based on the personal lives of the creators.

#2

'Coronation Street' (1960- )

The British soap opera Coronation Street has been a staple in television since its debut in 1960. Set against the backdrop of the fictional working-class community of Weatherfield, it traces the lives, relationships, and dramas of its diverse characters. With a blend of humor, heartache, and social commentary, it has become a beloved and enduring institution, reflecting the ever-changing face of British society.

#3

'Sesame Street' (1969- )

Sesame Street, an iconic educational children's program, has impressed audiences since 1969. Set on a lively urban street, it combines puppetry, animation, and live-action segments to teach young viewers essential life skills, literacy, and numeracy. With classic characters like Big Bird, Elmo, and the Muppets, the show continues to foster early learning with entertainment, leaving an inimitable mark on generations.

#4

'The Simpsons' (1989- )

The Simpsons, the sitcom created by Matt Groening, has been a cultural phenomenon ever since its premiere. Centered around the Simpson family—Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie—the show satirizes American life, pop culture, and societal issues with humor and wit. Renowned for its longevity, sharp social commentary, and characters, it remains a beloved and indispensable part of American television history.

#5

'Law & Order: SVU' (1999- )

Law & Order: SVU delves into the emotional and intense investigations of the NYPD's Special Victims Unit. Spearheaded by the resilient Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), the dedicated team tackles crimes of a particularly heinous nature—sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. The show is a perfect blend of procedural drama and character depth and an impactful part of the Law & Order franchise.