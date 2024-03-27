Next Article

What's the story The much-anticipated fourth installment of the popular Tamil franchise, Aranmanai, is set to hit the screens in April 2024. The film's production house, Avni Cinemax, broke the news without revealing a specific release date. Their tweet read, "Get ready for the biggest entertainment of this summer. #Aranmanai4 is coming to you, this April 2024; for a rib-tickling & spine-chilling experience."

The Aranmanai series has carved a niche for itself in Tamil cinema, often compared to Raghava Lawrence's successful Kanchana series. Despite both franchises operating within the horror-comedy genre, they have managed to retain their popularity. The success of the Aranmanai franchise has been instrumental in keeping Sundar C, a prominent director from the '90s, relevant in today's industry.

Aranmanai 4 will see director Sundar C team up with Tamannaah Bhatia once again after their previous venture, Action. Raashii Khanna, who was part of the third installment of Aranmani, is also on board for this film. Vijay Sethupathi was initially slated to join the cast but had to step back due to scheduling issues. Santhosh Prathap, known for his role in Sarpatta Parambarai, will step into his shoes. Other cast members include Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh.

