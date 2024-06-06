Next Article

Watch these movies

Films that take children on unforgettable journeys

By Anujj Trehaan 10:04 am Jun 06, 202410:04 am

What's the story This article explores the theme of children on life-changing adventures, showcasing five films that embody youthful exploration and discovery. Each movie presents its unique challenges and experiences, offering a glimpse into both fantastical and real worlds. Here, young protagonists navigate their journeys with courage, friendship, and a sense of wonder, making each story an unforgettable adventure into the essence of growing up.

Film 1

'Spirited Away'

Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, tells the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who finds herself in a spirit world after her parents turn into pigs. Working in a supernatural bathhouse, she aims to save her parents and return home. Celebrated for its storytelling, imaginative settings, and themes of resilience and self-discovery, this animated film is a masterpiece of adventure and growth.

Film 2

'The Kid Who Would Be King'

In The Kid Who Would Be King, modern-day Britain meets Arthurian legend when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. With the help of his friends and Merlin disguised as a teenager, Alex must defeat the enchantress Morgana. This film combines elements of fantasy with real-world issues like bullying, making it an engaging adventure about bravery, leadership, and friendship.

Film 3

'Inside Out'

Pixar's Inside Out takes viewers inside the mind of 11-year-old Riley as she navigates a major life change—moving to a new city. Personified emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—struggle to guide her through this tumultuous period. This innovative film explores complex emotional concepts in an accessible way for kids while delivering an entertaining story filled with humor and heart.

Film 4

'My Side of the Mountain'

Based on Jean Craighead George's novel, My Side of the Mountain tells the story of Sam Gribley's survival adventure in the Catskill Mountains. Dissatisfied with city life, Sam runs away from home to live in harmony with nature. Alongside his pet falcon Frightful and other woodland creatures he befriends along his journey, Sam learns about independence while discovering his place within nature's vast ecosystem.

Bridge to Terabithia

'Bridge to Terabithia'

Bridge to Terabithia, based on Katherine Paterson's novel, follows fifth-graders Jess Aarons and Leslie Burke. They invent Terabithia, an imaginary kingdom where they are monarchs. This realm offers an escape from their real-life challenges, like bullying and family issues, highlighting the strength of friendship. The film captures the essence of childhood imagination and addresses themes of loss and maturation beautifully.