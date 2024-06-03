Next Article

'Suits' cast and creator consider reunion movie

'It is possible': Patrick J. Adams teases 'Suits' reunion movie

What's the story Is the story of Suits over? Not quite. Patrick J. Adams revealed during a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival that the cast and creator of the legal drama are considering a reunion movie. Adams, along with fellow cast members Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer, and executive producer Jeff Wachtel discussed this possibility. Adams said, "I am a person of no power or authority...but it's definitely something he [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing."

Adams and Hill are willing to return to the franchise

Although series creator Korsh was not present at the panel, Adams confirmed his interest in a reunion project. Adams, who played Michael Ross, said, "So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible." When asked about other cast members' interest in a reunion movie, Adams affirmed his enthusiasm saying, "This band member is down," while Hill also expressed his willingness to reprise his role as Alex Williams.

'Suits' Season 9 to join Netflix; new podcast announced

The panel announced that the ninth season of Suits will be available on Netflix from July 1, joining the first eight seasons already on the platform. In addition to this news, Rafferty and Adams revealed their upcoming project Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, where they will watch the show for the "first time" and share interesting anecdotes from the drama. A release date for the podcast has not been announced.

'Suits' popularity and spinoff series 'Suits: LA'

Suits, produced by UCP and aired on USA Network from 2011-2019, gained significant popularity when it began streaming on Netflix. The show topped Netflix charts for numerous weeks and surpassed 45B minutes on Netflix and Peacock combined, per Variety. The upcoming spinoff Suits: LA, which exists in the same universe, stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. In India, the show can be watched on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.