Ningning hospitalized for dehydration and exhaustion

K-pop: aespa's Ningning hospitalized due to dehydration; misses K-Wave performance

10:14 am Jun 03, 2024

What's the story aespa's main vocalist, Ningning, was hospitalized on Sunday (June 2) due to symptoms of dehydration and exhaustion. The news was confirmed by SM Entertainment, the agency representing the K-pop group. "During rehearsal, Ningning showed symptoms of dehydration and exhaustion and was immediately taken to the hospital," said the agency in a statement. Due to the health scare, she missed out on the K-Wave stage performance scheduled for that day.

Recovery first

Ningning's health was prioritized by the agency

In their statement, the agency stated, "Ningning will be unable to participate in the K-Wave stage this time. We apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news." To note, the concert, which brought together a dazzling array of talents including ATEEZ, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, Nmixx, and more, took place at Incheon's state-of-the-art concert hall, offering a uniting platform for these phenomenal artists.

Show goes on

aespa continued K-WAVE performance despite Ningning's absence

Despite Ningning's absence, the remaining members of the girl group, Karina (main dancer), Winter (lead dancer), and Giselle (main rapper), performed at the concert as planned. They showcased their recent songs from their first full-length album Armageddon, which was released last week. The concert featured a total of 17 leading K-pop acts. Per Newsis, the concert is scheduled to air a week later on June 9 on the South Korean TV channel SBS.

About the album

'Armageddon' marked aespa's first full studio album

Armageddon is aespa's first full studio album and boasts 10 tracks, including the titular track, the pre-release hit Supernova, alongside Set The Tone, Mine, Licorice, BAHAMA, and Long Chat. The group has also dazzled fans with two visually stunning music videos for Armageddon and Supernova. The Armageddon video, which dropped on May 27, has already racked up over 25M views, while Supernova, released on May 13, has surpassed 60M views on YouTube.

Achievement

aespa's historic achievement with new album 'Armageddon'

aespa's recent feats include a Perfect All-Kill and surpassing 1M album sales within a week of release. According to Hanteo's best-selling album charts for May 2024, aespa's latest album clinched the second spot with a whopping 1.7M copies sold. This marks their fourth album to hit over 1M first-week sales, following Drama, MY WORLD, and Girls. With this milestone, aespa becomes the first and only K-pop girl group in Hanteo history to achieve such a feat with four different albums.