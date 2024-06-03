Next Article

What's the story After a hiatus of over three decades, actor Michael Keaton is set to reprise his iconic role as Beetlejuice in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Despite some initial reservations about revisiting the character due to its "extensive merchandising" and cultural ubiquity, Keaton has finally reconnected with the essence of his character. He admitted that the widespread recognition of Beetlejuice was somewhat daunting, but he finally found a way.

Keaton had several questions before taking up the character again

Sharing his reservations about reprising the character, Keaton shared with Empire, "I had to go, 'What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?' As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf club cover [adorned with Betelgeuse's face]." "I'm being very frank - it was off-putting, to look and go, 'I don't want to look like all these little things, f*ck that - what was the thing that started this?'"

'He was possessed by a demon': Burton

Keaton's co-stars and director Burton have lauded his successful reincarnation. Burton told Empire, "It was like he was possessed by a demon, because he just went right back into it." While Catherine O'Hara called it "insane," Jenna Ortega said, "It was like an animal with a gun had just walked into the room." "To watch him physically change and appear and Michael Keaton to be gone, and for me to be dealing with this Beetlejuice guy...blew my mind."

The final film product was immensely satisfying

Keaton has expressed his contentment with the final outcome of the film. He stated, "I love it. I absolutely love this thing. And I don't [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades." The first part, Beetlejuice, was released in 1988 and starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, O'Hara, and Winona Ryder. Ryder is also a part of the sequel.