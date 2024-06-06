Next Article

What's the story Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning recently disclosed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her War of the Worlds co-star, Tom Cruise, has been sending her a pair of shoes yearly for her birthday since they worked together in 2005! The tradition began when Cruise gifted Fanning a cell phone for her 11th birthday while they were on set. "He always sends me the same thing every year," said Fanning, referring to the shoes.

Fanning reminisced about her 11th birthday on the sets of WOTW. "I didn't have anyone to call, but I wanted a [Motorola Razr] so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that's what he got me. It's such a great memory." "I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the press tour, so I was excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes."

War of the Worlds, which saw Cruise and Fanning playing father and daughter, opened in June 2005 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. The film grossed nearly $604M at the worldwide box office. This blockbuster continued to cement Fanning's successful run as a child actor, following her previous hits such as I Am Sam, Uptown Girls, and Man on Fire. She is currently awaiting the release of The Watchers, directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan.