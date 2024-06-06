Next Article

'Godzilla Minus One' beast's size compared to past films

How tall Godzilla is in 'Godzilla Minus One'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 06, 202402:10 am

What's the story The latest installment in the legendary monster movie franchise, Godzilla Minus One, has shattered numerous box office records. It has become the largest domestic (US) debut for a live-action Japanese film ever. Released in 2023, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie's immense success has ignited curiosity about the size of its titular monster, who stands 164 feet tall in this iteration. How does this Godzilla stack up against other titans?

Size transformation

Godzilla's size evolution in 'Godzilla Minus One'

For those who still haven't watched, in Godzilla Minus One, the size of Godzilla is not constant. Initially, the monster stands at approximately 50 feet tall. However, after mutation, the monster nearly triples in size to reach a final height of 164 feet, posing a terrifying threat to humanity. The film also hints at the possibility of Godzilla growing even larger in potential sequels due to his regenerative abilities.

Homage to origins

Godzilla's height: A nod to the original 1954 film

The decision to set Godzilla's height at 164 feet in the latest chapter was a deliberate nod to the original 1954 Godzilla movie. This height consistency extends through to the 1975 film, Terror of Mechagodzilla. However, later films saw Godzilla grow significantly taller, reaching heights of 262 feet in the 1984 film Return of Godzilla, and a staggering 328 feet in the 1991 film Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah.

Size in remakes

American remakes amplified Godzilla's size

American remakes of the Godzilla franchise have experimented with the monster's size. The first American remake in 1998 depicted Godzilla at a height of 229 feet. Legendary's MonsterVerse series pushed this even further, with Godzilla standing at 354 feet in the 2014 film and growing to an impressive 394 feet for Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite being smaller than his MonsterVerse counterpart, the Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One remains equally terrifying.

About the film

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Minus One'

Godzilla Minus One—a 2023 kaiju film by Takashi Yamazaki, stands as the 37th entry in the iconic Godzilla franchise. Set against the backdrop of post-war Japan, the film weaves a tale of a former kamikaze pilot haunted by PTSD after encountering the colossal Godzilla. A box office smash, the film grossed nearly $116M worldwide on a modest budget, propelling it to become the third-highest-grossing Japanese film of 2023 and the 22nd-highest of all time.