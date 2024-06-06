Next Article

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:00 am Jun 06, 202412:00 am

What's the story The action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, had its digital debut on Netflix on Thursday (June 6). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film initially premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024. Despite the hype surrounding its high-octane action sequences, it garnered a lukewarm response at the box office with international collections just over ₹111 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan takes its title from a 1998 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, but the 2024 release is an entirely new venture. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Kumar, Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Bose Roy, Prithiviraj Sukumuran, and Jugal Hansraj. Positioned as a hard-core action entertainer, it promises high-octane performances from its ensemble cast.

The storyline of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan revolves around Kabir (Prithviraj), who seeks revenge from the Indian Army by seizing a crucial national asset. To counter this threat, Colonel Azad (Roy) assigns court-martialled officers Freddy (Kumar) and Rocky (Shroff), assisted by Misha (Chhillar) and Pam (Alaya F). The plot promises a thrilling ride filled with action, drama, and suspense.

Despite its initial box office disappointment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to reach a wider audience through its Netflix release. The film will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Netflix's official announcement read, "World is ending? You call for THE ACTION heroes @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arriving at midnight, on Netflix!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnNetflix."

