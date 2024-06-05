Next Article

Netflix's 'Wayward' adds five new actors

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Jun 05, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Netflix's forthcoming limited series, Wayward, previously known as Tall Pines, has announced the addition of five new actors to its cast. The series, helmed by Mae Martin, will now feature Sydney Topliffe and Alyvia Alyn Lind as regulars, with Patrick J Adams, Patrick Gallagher, and Josh Close appearing as recurring guest stars. This marks one of the first commissions for Netflix Canada.

Plot details

'Wayward' series: A peek into the plot and characters

The eight-episode thriller, Wayward, is set in a town that appears peaceful but harbors a sinister side. The narrative delves into the dark aspects of the troubled teen industry and the ongoing conflict between different generations. In this series, Topliffe and Lind will portray best friends Abbie and Leila, while Adams is set to play a high school counselor.

Production team

Behind the scenes of 'Wayward' series

Martin, who is not only the creator but also an executive producer and co-showrunner of Wayward, shares her showrunning duties with Ryan Scott. Scott also serves as an executive producer alongside Ben Farrell, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja, and Bruno Dubé. The production for the series is being handled by Sphere Media.