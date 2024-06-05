Next Article

Sharmin Segal denies receiving preferential treatment

Uncle SLB didn't favor Sharmin Segal on 'Heeramandi' set

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:49 pm Jun 05, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Sharmin Segal, the actor who played Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, has dismissed rumors of receiving preferential treatment from her uncle and director SLB. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she stated, "I don't think he had any reason to turn softer toward me because at the end of the day, he loves his work and I love my work also so I wouldn't want him to be and he wasn't going to be."

Professionalism

Segal stressed professionalism in a work environment

Segal further elaborated on the importance of maintaining a professional environment during production. She said, "We are in a professional environment at the end of the day so work is work." She added that she wanted to do her best and make Bhansali proud, which would require him to treat her no differently than others. Segal concluded by saying that Bhansali was very professional and knew how to draw boundaries.

Criticism

Segal has been drenched in controversies

Ever since the show's debut, Segal has had to battle several accusations. While a section of the audience didn't like her acting, many netizens reacted strongly to her treatment of co-stars in interviews. There have been allegations that the Malaal actor got a meaty part in the series only because of her association with Bhansali. Segal has stood her ground, revealing she auditioned 17 times to secure Alamzeb's role while accepting viewers' criticism by saying, "audience is king."

Release

'Heeramandi': Bhansali's long-awaited project released on Netflix

Heeramandi, a highly ambitious project that had been on Bhansali's wishlist for several years, was released as a web series on Netflix on May 1. The series features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Segal. Set in the pre-Independence era, Heeramandi explores life in a red-light area of the same name. After a successful run, the show has been greenlit for Season 2.