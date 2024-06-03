Next Article

'Heeramandi 2' announcement sparks mixed reactions

Fans want Aditi back, Sharmin Segal out of 'Heeramandi 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:34 pm Jun 03, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, made a splash worldwide with its opulent sets, captivating storyline, and standout performances. Who hasn't watched Bibbojaan's (Aditi Rao Hydari) Gajagamini walk on loop? Yet, amid the praise, social media buzzed with critiques, particularly around Sharmin Segal's portrayal of Alamzeb. Nonetheless, when news of Season 2 broke on Monday, netizens nationwide united in celebration. But they also made a special request.

Request

Rao Hydari's comeback as Bibbojaan seems uncertain

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of beloved characters like Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha's Fareedan, Sanjeeda Sheikh's Waheeda, and Indresh Malik's Ustaad. However, there's a tinge of sadness as Rao Hydari's comeback as Bibbojaan seems uncertain due to the events of Season 1's finale. Additionally, there's a growing call among internet users for Segal's replacement in the role of Alamzeb. A user wrote, "Can we swap Sharmin's character with Bibbojaan so that Aditi can be Alamzeb?"

Reactions

'Petition to not cast Sharmin as Alamzeb'

In the comments section, users made their "special request" in unique ways. A fan shared, "It won't be the same without Aditi Rao Hydari, but it will at least be better without Sharmin Segal." There's even a petition circulating, as indicated by a comment saying, "Petition to not cast Sharmin as Alamzeb." Trolls have also jumped in with creative suggestions, like one proposing, "What if Alamzeb meets an accident and comes back anew with plastic surgery?"

Actor's response

Meanwhile, Segal responded to criticism over 'Heeramandi's role

Meanwhile, Segal recently responded to fans' feedback and trolling. In an interview with News18, the actor acknowledged the negative comments but emphasized the positive aspects of her role. She stated, "I had given my all to Alamzeb's character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don't talk about." "It's perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree."

Industry backing

Co-star and casting director supported Segal

Amid the widespread criticism, Segal received support from her co-star Jayati Bhatia, and the show's casting director Shruti Mahajan. Bhatia—who played Phatto Bi in the series—advised Segal to work harder in her future roles during an interview with ABP. Mahajan defended Segal's performance, stating, "There are a lot of people who liked her voice, and acting. They have said that she looks fresh and brings newness to the cast...That's what we kept in mind."