Lady Gaga denies pregnancy rumors on TikTok

Lady Gaga 'not pregnant,' uses Taylor Swift reference to clarify

By Tanvi Gupta 05:27 pm Jun 05, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Pop star Lady Gaga has put to rest rumors of her being pregnant. The speculation was triggered by photos from her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine. To address the rumors, Gaga posted a video on TikTok featuring her bleached eyebrows and a reference to Taylor Swift's song Down Bad. The video captioned, "Not pregnant—just down bad cryin' at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org" also urged fans to register for voting.

Social media response

Gaga used 'all' social media platforms to dismiss pregnancy rumors

In the 10-second TikTok video, Gaga is seen lip-syncing to an audio clip stating, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me." She also posted a similar message on X/Twitter, and Instagram Stories﻿ reiterating her non-pregnancy status and encouraging fans to register for voting.

Recent developments

Gaga's personal life and career updates

Earlier in April, Gaga was the center of attention when she was seen with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. This sparked rumors about her engagement with boyfriend and entrepreneur Michael Polansky, but no official confirmation has been made regarding that. The couple has been together for over four years and in the past few months, they have maintained a low profile.

Music updates

Gaga is working on 'so many songs' right now!

Meanwhile, in May, during a Q&A at the LA premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, she revealed that she has been working on new music daily in the studio. "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

Upcoming ventures

Gaga will next be seen in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Acting-wise, Gaga is soon going to grace big screens as Harley Quinn in the eagerly-awaited Joker: Folie à Deux. The musical psychological thriller film, directed by Todd Phillips, serves as the sequel to the 2019 acclaimed film Joker. Opposite Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, and Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener will be seen in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit theaters on October 4.