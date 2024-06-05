Next Article

Wendell Pierce faces racial discrimination in housing

'Racism is real': 'Superman' actor Wendell Pierce denied housing

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:24 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Wendell Pierce, the acclaimed actor recently cast as Perry White in James Gunn's Superman, has publicly disclosed his struggle to secure an apartment in New York City. Despite his professional success and financial stability, evidenced by roles in TV series Elsbeth and Raising Kanan and a recent Broadway stint in Death of a Salesman, Pierce's application was rejected by a "white apartment owner" in Harlem. The actor attributed the denial to racial discrimination.

Public outcry

Pierce expressed frustration over racial discrimination

Pierce took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration, stating, "For those of you who don't understand my righteous anger, I'm on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN." He further highlighted the reality of racism by saying "Racism and bigots are real," and that some individuals "will do anything to destroy life's journey for Black folks." The actor also condemned the denial of personal experiences of Black people as "vile and despicable."

Fan support

Fans rallied in support of Pierce

Following Pierce's revelations, fans rallied around the actor, expressing their support and shock at the discrimination he faced. Some even offered their homes for him to stay in. One follower poignantly remarked, "The fact that you have to categorically identify your strengths in a world where others aren't even asked is greatest source of anger." Despite requests from some followers, Pierce chose not to disclose the name of the apartment owner who denied his application.

Twitter Post

