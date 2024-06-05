Next Article

'Impossible to make film with Shah Rukh Khan': Anurag Kashyap

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:17 pm Jun 05, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently revealed his hesitation to collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, attributing it to the immense pressure from fans of big stars. In an interview with Humans of Cinema, he expressed his admiration for Khan and cited Chak De India and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa as his favorite films. However, he stated that making a film with Khan now seems impossible due to fan expectations.

Fan influence

'I aspired it once, I like him a lot, but...'

"In his beginning stage, SRK worked with everybody. But it is impossible to make a film with [him] now. I aspired it once and I like him a lot, but I am very scared of fans now." He expressed concern that fans' demands can lead to actors being typecast. "Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again." Kashyap highlighted that failing to meet these expectations could have significant repercussions.

Past reflections

Kashyap reflected on past experiences, discussed cancel culture

Kashyap reflected on his past experiences, specifically mentioning his film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which he described as "the biggest disaster" of his life. Despite the financial loss, he expressed satisfaction in having the freedom to create his own work. He stated, "That failure I can own. It is more satisfying because I have no regrets." Toward the end of the interview, Kashyap also touched upon the topic of cancel culture.