Boney hints at 'Mr. India 2' on film's 37th anniversary

By Isha Sharma 02:43 pm May 25, 202402:43 pm

What's the story On the 37th anniversary of the iconic 1987 fantasy drama, Mr. India, filmmaker Boney Kapoor hinted at a possible sequel or remake of the film. He shared a montage video on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes photos from the original film's sets. The video included posters and stills of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and remains a pioneer of Hindi cinema's fantasy genre.

Film recap

The original 'Mr. India': A look back at the film

"Wristwatch of invisibility still in orbit. It completes 37 years #MrIndia. Getting recharged to work the magic again," wrote Boney alongside the video. To recall, Mr. India tells the story of Arun Verma (Anil), a humble violinist and philanthropist who discovers a device that grants him invisibility. He meets journalist Seema Sahni (Sridevi) and they eventually fall in love. Meanwhile, the villainous Mogambo (Puri) plans to conquer India. It's streaming on ZEE5.

Sequel saga

'Mr. India's success and the unfulfilled promise of a sequel

Released on May 25, 1987, Mr. India reportedly became the second highest-grossing film of that year domestically after Hukumat. In 2011, Boney announced a sequel to Mr. India titled Mr. India 2, which was expected to be released in November 2014 in 3D format. However, this sequel never materialized. Anil later revealed that the death of Sridevi in February 2018 and Puri's absence (who passed away in January 2005) had impacted the production process.

Plans

Boney is in talks with a foreign studio for film

In the last few years, Boney has frequently spoken about Mr. India 2. In April, told News18, "I've had a couple of meetings with a big overseas studio who are very keen to join hands with us. It could be a collaboration for a foreign studio, Zee, and me. It may not be a sequel, it could just be a reboot or whatever." "It could happen this year, it could happen next year, or the following year."