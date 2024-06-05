Next Article

Viral: Hema Malini celebrates with pyro gun after LS win

By Tanvi Gupta 05:11 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were declared on Tuesday, sparking celebrations among victorious leaders. Videos of these celebrations, featuring prominent figures, are circulating on social media. Among them, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Hema Malini, celebrated her win in Mathura with a pyro gun. A video captured the moment, showing the veteran actor-turned-politician adorned in garlands and holding the pyro gun as drums played in the background.

Malini's triumph

Malini claimed victory for the third consecutive term

Malini adorned an orange-colored saree in the celebratory video shared by ANI. This is not her first victory. Malini, who has been a prominent figure within the BJP for several years, won from Mathura for the third consecutive term. She defeated Congress candidate Mukesh Dhanger by a significant margin. In 2019, Malini won against her opponent, Kunwar Narendra Singh of the RLD, with a 60.88% vote share.

Winning streak

'Congratulations mamma...Hat trick'

After securing the victory, Malini emphasized the importance of the Modi sarkar's return to power. "It is extremely important for the country and the future generations that Modi sarkar is formed again. I have also thought a lot about the work that I will be doing for the residents of Mathura and Brijwasis," she said. Meanwhile, Malini's daughter, actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture of her mother, with the caption, "Congratulations mamma...Hat trick."

Jatav's victory

Other winning candidates celebrated in style

In Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav was seen celebrating her victory. She defeated the BJP's Ramswaroop Koli. A video capturing her celebratory dance with party members has gone viral on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur celebrated his victory at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. He secured his seat with a substantial margin of 1,82,357 votes. A viral video showed Thakur seeking blessings from relatives before being lifted and garlanded by several people.