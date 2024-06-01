Next Article

Violence mars final phase of elections

Violence in Bengal; crude bombs hurled, EVM thrown into pond

By Chanshimla Varah 10:41 am Jun 01, 202410:41 am

What's the story Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal on the last day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections. In Kultali, South 24 Parganas district, an irate mob stormed two polling stations, hurling an electronic voting machine (EVM) into a nearby pond. The unrest erupted after polling agents were allegedly prevented from entering the booths. "Those which were kept in reserve were thrown in water. We have sought a report from the presiding officer," an election commission official said.

Official statement

Chief Electoral Officer responds to election day chaos

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal addressed the incidents, stating: "Today morning at 6:40am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1CU, 1BU, 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond." "FIR has been lodged...Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer."

Election violence

Clashes and bomb threats mar election day in Bengal

A clash also broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the Satuliya area of Bhangar within the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Crude bombs were thrown by supporters of both parties, injuring numerous ISF members. When the police arrived, both parties screamed accusations at each other, and the cops had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the throng. A number of crude bombs were also discovered in the area.

Twitter Post

Reserve EVM thrown into pond

Election disruptions

Further incidents of violence and intimidation reported

In another incident at Cossipore in Kolkata Uttar constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tapas Roy faced protests from TMC workers after he visited some polling booths and was subjected to "go back" slogans. The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that TMC workers and policemen threatened its polling agents on Friday night after visiting their homes in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali.