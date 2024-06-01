Next Article

Mother arrested for tampering with blood samples

Pune Porsche crash: After father, grandfather, teen's mother arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 09:41 am Jun 01, 202409:41 am

What's the story The mother of the 17-year-old boy involved in the fatal Porsche crash has been arrested for allegedly swapping her blood sample with that of her son, who was driving the luxury car, inebriated, on May 19. This arrest is the fourth within the family, following those of the minor, his father, and grandfather. The Pune Police had earlier informed a local court that the juvenile's blood samples were allegedly replaced with those of a woman.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Two IT professionals, both 24, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old teenager, in the early hours of May 19. According to investigators, the teenager was intoxicated at the time. However, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager bail 15 hours after the incident on certain conditions, including writing a 300-word essay on traffic accidents. The teen was later sent to an observation home in Yerawada until June 5, following criticism.

Accident recap

Details of the fatal Porsche crash emerge

Sources told News18 that the mother was arrested for tampering with evidence and being present at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune when blood samples were taken. Meanwhile, the father and the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Pune court on Friday. Both were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe their family driver and for pressuring him to accept responsibility for the crash.

Additional arrests

Doctors arrested in connection

In addition to the family members, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital and a peon, Atul Ghatkamble, were apprehended for allegedly accepting bribe to manipulate the minor's blood sample. While Dr. Ajay Tawade and the peon have been suspended, Dr. Shrihari Halnor was fired by the hospital on Wednesday. The three were arrested on Monday after an inquiry revealed their alleged involvement in discarding and replacing the blood samples.

Investigation details

Investigation reveals alleged manipulation of blood samples

"The police found that Dr. Ajay Taware was on leave on the night of the Pune accident and he got a call from someone," Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. He allegedly accepted ₹3 lakh and called Dr. Halnor to manipulate the minor's blood samples, Mushrif added. Phone records showed the teen's father and Dr. Tawade exchanged 14 calls before collecting the minor's blood samples.

Investigation committee

Teen to be questioned

The teen will now be questioned by the Pune Police after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted permission. The minor's inquiry will be conducted in the presence of his parents and counselors as per the Juvenile Justice Act. The JJB granted the teen bail just 15 hours after the crash, sparking a nationwide outrage. Later, the Maharashtra government set up a committee to probe the conduct of the state-appointed JJB members and check if norms were followed while issuing orders.