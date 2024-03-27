Next Article

His remarks come in response to Shiv Sena's unilateral decision to announce its 16 candidates

Break alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Sena in Maharashtra: Congress leader

By Chanshimla Varah 06:29 pm Mar 27, 202406:29 pm

What's the story Trouble appears to be brewing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners in Maharashtra. Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent figure in the Congress Party, has openly expressed his disapproval of his party's partnership with the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. His remarks come in response to Shiv Sena's unilateral decision to announce its 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, despite opposition from MVA alliance partner Congress to constituencies such as Mumbai South West, Bhiwandi, and Sangli.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Despite multiple discussions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the three parties that comprise the MVA—Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Sharad Pawar)—have been unable to reach a seat-sharing agreement. Behind this are the four seats: Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, and Sangli, which both parties want. With the Shiv Sena unilaterally announcing candidates list, Congress leaders have started questioning the alliance's benefits because the party is not receiving winnable and traditional seats in the seat-sharing arrangement.

Reconsidering the partnership

Nirupam calls for reassessment of alliance

Addressing a press conference, Nirupam urged the Congress leadership to reevaluate their partnership with the Sena (UBT). He stated, "I appeal to the Congress leadership to intervene otherwise break the alliance with Shiv Sena. If Shiv Sena thinks it can fight alone then it is making a big mistake." He voiced his dissatisfaction with the lack of action from party leadership and declared he would explore all possibilities if no decision was reached within a week.

Candidate selection sparks controversy

Nirupam disapproves of Shiv Sena's candidate selection

Nirupam also expressed concern over Shiv Sena's selection of candidate Amol Kirtikar, who was recently implicated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged multi-crore 'khichdi' scam during the COVID pandemic. He voiced his disapproval, saying, "Shiv Sena has forced an accused of the Khichdi scam as a candidate. I will not work for a Khichdi thief."

Potential political shift

Speculation over Nirupam's possible move to BJP

Nirupam's critical comments have sparked rumors that he may join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. There are suggestions that he is considering running in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North West seat, a position that has not yet been claimed by any candidate from either the BJP or Congress. This potential move could significantly alter the political landscape in Maharashtra.