Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhaiyya Ji' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: 'Bhaiyya Ji' marks decent opening day, earns ₹1.3cr

By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am May 25, 202411:57 am

What's the story Manoj Bajpayee's latest venture, Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has kicked off with a decent stride at the box office, grossing ₹1.3cr on its opening day (Friday) according to Sacnilk. The film is a revenge drama and reportedly serves as Bajpayee's landmark 100th film. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the movie saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.45% on its first day with night shows drawing nearly 12% of viewers.

Comparative performance

'Bhaiyya Ji' outperforms Bajpayee's previous release 'Joram'

Bhaiyya Ji has significantly outpaced Bajpayee's last theatrical film, Joram, released in February 2023, in terms of box office collections. According to Bollywood Hungama, Joram managed to earn only ₹40 lakh during its one-week run in theaters. On the other hand, Bhaiyya Ji, with its opening day collection of ₹1.3cr, has already surpassed this figure. The film has been co-produced by Bajpayee.

Market competition

'Bhaiyya Ji' faces stiff competition from Hollywood, regional cinema

Bhaiyya Ji faces tough competition at the box office. Hollywood film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Mammootty-starrer Turbo are currently outperforming Bajpayee's film. In just two days, George Miller's Furiosa has collected over ₹4.05cr in India while Turbo has made an impressive ₹10cr. However, with minimal competition from other Hindi films, there is potential for an increase in Bhaiyya Ji's box office collections over the weekend.

About the film

What is 'Bhaiyya Ji' all about?

Bhaiyya Ji reunites the creative forces behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (available on ZEE5), including director Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali with Bajpayee. In this high-stakes drama, a young man Vedant falls victim to a spoiled brat Abhimanyu's ruthless actions, igniting a relentless pursuit for justice led by Vedant's brother, Ramcharan aka Bhaiyya Ji. With stellar performances by Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain, the film promises an intense cat-and-mouse narrative. Read our review here.

OTT standouts

A look at Bajpayee's career and upcoming projects

Seemingly dominating the OTT realm over theatrical releases, Bajpayee has become a powerhouse in recent years. Following his OTT debut with the acclaimed series The Family Man on Prime Video in 2021, the actor has embraced numerous projects tailored for streaming platforms. He was recently seen in Silence 2 on ZEE5 and the Netflix hit Killer Soup. Now, the actor gears up for the highly awaited The Family Man 3, which commenced filming earlier this month.