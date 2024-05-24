Next Article

Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback not on hold anymore

Priyanka, Alia, Katrina's 'Jee Le Zaraa' might be resurrected: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm May 24, 202406:00 pm

What's the story In 2021, actor, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar announced his directorial comeback with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. Initially, the movie was set to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the project was shelved for the time being. Now, a report suggests Akhtar and his Excel Entertainment are reportedly considering options to revive this much-anticipated project.

'Jee Le Zaraa' continues to be priority for Excel Entertainment

Despite the delay, Jee Le Zaraa was never completely abandoned, according to Pinkvilla. It was merely put on hold before reaching the pre-production stage. A source close to the development told PV that "the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script" and now the script is complete. The film is viewed as a "pet project" by all stakeholders involved, including producers, writers, and Akhtar himself.

'Jee Le Zaraa' will complete trilogy of friendship films

Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby are particularly keen on Jee Le Zaraa, as they reportedly aim to complete a trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films following Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya's Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara. The source revealed, "During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, too." Akhtar has Don 3 directing duties, too.

'JLZ' has been the fodder of numerous speculations

JLZ has had a tumultuous journey ever since it was announced. While it marked the welcome collaboration of three leading actors from Bollywood and paved the way for a much-needed female-friendship tale, soon after, reports of it getting shelved emerged. From scheduling conflicts to Chopra Jonas not liking the script, many reports emerged and fans pitched alternative names like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma to lead it. Recently, another A-list female actors-led film Crew did great business alongside rave reviews.