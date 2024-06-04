Next Article

Lady Gaga sparks pregnancy rumors

Is Lady Gaga pregnant? Clues emerge at her sister's nuptials

By Tanvi Gupta 05:35 pm Jun 04, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Lady Gaga has reignited pregnancy rumors after being seen in a form-fitting black dress that appeared to show a "baby bump." The 38-year-old singer was attending the rehearsal dinner for her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in York, Maine. Accompanying her was long-term partner and entrepreneur Michael Polansky (46). The couple has been together for over four years and in the past few months, they have maintained a low profile.

Gaga's emotional appearance at sister's wedding

At her sister Natali's wedding, Gaga was seen in an elegant off-shoulder black dress, matching pumps, and a string of pearls. She appeared emotional, wiping away tears the day before the nuptials. On the wedding day, she wore a peach-colored bridesmaid dress and walked down the aisle with a groomsman. The ceremony took place at the ViewPoint Hotel which was rented out entirely for the event.

Pregnancy buzz aside, Gaga sparked engagement speculations

Adding to the speculation, Gaga was seen wearing a large diamond ring at the event, stirring rumors of a possible engagement with Polansky. Before this, another notable incident happened in April when the songstress was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring. The sparkle of the ring, peeking out from beneath Gaga's coat, caught everyone's eye. Soon after that, fans took to X to express their excitement and curiosity, with a user saying, "Gurll, are u engaged??" alongside crying emojis.

Time and again, Gaga has voiced her desire for motherhood

Reports from March 2021 suggested that Gaga's relationship with Polansky was becoming "serious," and she had expressed a desire to start a family. A source told ET, "She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down." In an InStyle cover story in 2020, Gaga stated, "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it."

Meanwhile, Gaga and Polansky made their relationship public in 2020

Gaga and Polansky went public with their relationship on Instagram following the Super Bowl weekend in 2020. Gaga confirmed the romance, which had been the subject of speculation, by posting an intimate photo of them cuddling in Miami. Polansky, a respected figure in philanthropy and tech, co-founded a foundation with Sean Parker in 2015. As for Gaga, she is set to appear in the highly-anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux, scheduled for release in October.