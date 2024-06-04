Next Article

Cast and crew of 'Lovely Runner' plan vacation

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:02 pm Jun 04, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Following the tremendous success of the K-drama Lovely Runner, the cast and crew are gearing up for a reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand. A source from CJ ENM, the production company behind the romantic comedy, confirmed on Tuesday that plans for this special trip are underway. The exact date and list of attendees have yet to be finalized due to ongoing schedule coordination.

Series impact

'Lovely Runner' achieved global success and high ratings

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub, has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The series concluded on May 28 with a record viewership rating of 5.8% according to Nielsen Korea. Lead actors Byeon and Kim have gained global recognition due to the drama's popularity. Many have hailed Lovely Runner as the best K-drama of the year.

Series synopsis

'Lovely Runner' plot and characters garnered global attention

In Lovely Runner, Byeon portrays Ryu Sun-jae, a former swimmer turned top K-pop idol, while Kim plays Im Sol, a devoted fan. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Ryu faces a tragic death and Im mysteriously travels back in time to save him. This 16-episode drama premiered on April 8 and has since gained global viewership through the streaming platform Viki.