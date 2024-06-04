Next Article

Meghan and Harry celebrate Lilibet's 3rd birthday

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry celebrated Princess Lilibet's 3rd birthday this way

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:55 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted a pre-birthday party for their daughter, Princess Lilibet, at their Montecito, California home, reported PEOPLE. The event took place over the weekend, days before Lilibet's actual birthday on Tuesday. Close friends and family, along with some of Lilibet's friends, attended the celebration. Born in California in 2021 after her parents' 2020 royal departure, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named after Queen Elizabeth's family nickname and her late grandmother Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Royal recognition

Lilibet's royal titles and public appearances

In March 2023, it was disclosed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were using their children's royal titles following Princess Lilibet's christening announcement. After King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, Archie and Lilibet were bestowed with prince and princess titles, respectively. The official website of the royal family was updated to reflect these changes the next day. Despite their royal roles, Harry and Meghan have chosen to raise their children away from public scrutiny.

Personal details

When Sussexes shared insights into Lilibet's personality

Prince Harry and Meghan have offered glimpses into Lilibet's personality over the years, describing her as "very chilled" and eager to "keep up" with her older brother. On Archie's fifth birthday on May 6, the Sussexes celebrated privately before their official trip to Nigeria. During this journey, Meghan shared that "singing and dancing" was Lili's "favorite class," likely due to "all the jumping around." She also characterized her children as "very chatty, sweet children" at a women's leadership event.