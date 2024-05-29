Next Article

Record-breaking finale for K-drama 'Lovely Runner'

K-drama: 'Lovely Runner' finale smashes record with highest viewership ever!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm May 29, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Love reached its climax as the final episode of tvN's hit K-drama Lovely Runner aired on Tuesday. It set a new record for the series, achieving the highest viewership ratings in its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the last episode saw an average nationwide (South Korea) viewership rating of 5.8%. This figure represents a significant increase of 0.5% from the previous episode's rating of 5.3%.

Show synopsis

What is 'Lovely Runner' all about?

Lovely Runner tells the captivating story of a dedicated fan, Im Sol, who finds herself mysteriously transported back to her high school days. Her mission is to save her favorite idol, Ryu Sun-jae, from an untimely death. The series stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in the lead roles. The final episode brought a heartwarming conclusion to the emotional journey of Ryu and Im.

Plot twists

Final episode delivered unexpected twists

Spoilers ahead: The last episode of Lovely Runner began with a tense atmosphere but took an unexpected turn when the villainous taxi driver, not Ryu, met a tragic end. This surprising twist was orchestrated by Kim Tae-sung, whose actions ultimately saved Ryu from his recurring tragic fate. The episode then transitioned into heartwarming moments between Ryu and Im, including their engagement and grand wedding ceremony.

Take a look at Im and Ryu's wedding pictures!

Series conclusion

'Lovely Runner' concluded with symbolic and poetic scenes

In a symbolic scene, Im's grandmother throws the watch that enabled Im to time travel into a water body, marking an end to her tumultuous journey through time and space. The show's antagonist, Kim Young-soo, meets his end in a poetic twist of fate when he is hit by a truck and falls into the river. The final scenes depict all family members of Im and Ryu together, happy and healthy.

Reactions

'Can't believe such a perfect ending exists...'

Following its conclusion, fans of the show flooded X/Twitter to pour out their emotions. One user exclaimed, "Can't believe such a perfect ending episode exists." Another user reflected on the journey, stating, "Lovely Runner began with a simple time travel and idol fan trope but ended up giving us multiple tropes into a beautiful story with a heartfelt ending. It's truly a comforting drama that will stay in our hearts for a long time."

