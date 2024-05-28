Next Article

Record-breaking ratings for K-drama 'Lovely Runner' as finale nears

By Tanvi Gupta 01:50 pm May 28, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The popular tvN drama Lovely Runner has reached its highest viewership ratings yet, just before its series finale set for Tuesday (May 28). As per Nielsen Korea, the second-to-last episode of the show—aired on Monday—recorded an average nationwide (South Korea) viewership rating of 5.3%, and 6.197% in Seoul. This figure marks a 0.5% increase from the previous episode's rating of 4.8%, setting a new record for the series.

Ratings comparison

'Lovely Runner' outperformed competing shows in the time slot

Lovely Runner surpassed other shows airing at the same time, with ENA's Crash and KBS2's Dare to Love Me maintaining their previous episode's ratings at 4.1% and 1.4% respectively. The success of Lovely Runner is a testament to its impressive narrative and chemistry between lead actors Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok. Adapted from a webtoon inspired by the web novel Tomorrow's Best, the show gained widespread attention for its unique time-travel narrative.

Show synopsis

What is the plot of 'Lovely Runner'?

Lovely Runner, penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si-eun, is a time-slip romance drama. The show explores the intriguing question: "What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?" It stars Kim as Im Sol, a fan devastated by her favorite star Ryu Sun-jae's (Byeon) death, who travels back in time to save him. Ahead of the finale, tvN released a preview clip from Episode 16 featuring romantic moments between Ryu and Im.

Anticipation

Series finale: What's in store for the audience?

In a sneak peek from Episode 16, Ryu and Im engage in a clandestine texting exchange while she's busy at the cafe. Unable to resist, Ryu surprises Im by showing up unannounced—determined to treat her to a special dessert. To maintain their privacy, he orders lavish afternoon tea sets for every table, ensuring their relationship remains unnoticed. However, Im finds herself unable to concentrate on her tasks with Ryu's presence, leading her to abruptly leave the cafe, leaving him bewildered.