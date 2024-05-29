Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for 'King' soon

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' sparks excitement among fans

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:55 pm May 29, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's association with King has been in the buzz. And, now, eagle-eyed fans are sure that King is indeed in development. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will also feature the actor's daughter, Suhana Khan. Khan had previously revealed that he has been busy with the Indian Premier League and plans to start filming his next in July or August. Thanks to a video, fans are placing their bets on King to be this next project.

Script discovery

Fans spotted 'King' script in recent video

In a recent video shared by an SRK fan club, Khan was seen praising renowned cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan for winning the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last week. However, fans quickly noticed what appeared to be the script for King on the table next to Khan. Comments such as "King script ready hai bhai," and "Anyone Notice King Script Book?" flooded the video, indicating fans' anticipation for the upcoming film.

Twitter Post

This is the clip that has instilled excitement in fans

Role reprisal

'King' to mark Khan's return as a don

King is expected to mark Khan's return to the screen as a notorious don. While he will not be reprising his iconic role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, he will be seen in a gray role in King. This film also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana, following her acting debut last year in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix India film The Archies.

Production details

'King' co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment

The film King is being co-produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. This marks another collaboration between Ghosh and Red Chillies, following their successful partnership on the 2019 thriller Badla. The unofficial announcement of the film comes on the heels of Kolkata Knight Riders's victory in the Indian Premier League finals, a team co-owned by Khan.