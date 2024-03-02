Next Article

Katrina Kaif reveals these unknown facts about the 2019 film 'Zero'

Katrina Kaif opens up on 'Zero,' reveals film's original title

By Tanvi Gupta 07:05 pm Mar 02, 202407:05 pm

What's the story Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, has recently reflected on her past films, particularly the 2019 release Zero. In this film by Aanand L Rai, Kaif played Babita Kumari, a glamorous superstar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man and Anushka Sharma as a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. In an interview, she revealed she initially wanted to play Sharma's role and shared intriguing details about the film's original title too.

Statement

Kaif made audition tape, wanted to play Sharma's role

In a chat with Mid-Day, she revealed, "In Zero, I actually wanted to play [Sharma's] role." Even though the part was already cast, Kaif revealed she made an audition tape and showed it to Rai as well. She recalled, "I showed it to him on the laptop, and he watched it. He actually thought about it; he was like, 'I am really moved that you've done this; give me a few days.' So that gave me hope."

Details

SRK's encouragement led Kaif to accept her role in 'Zero'

During those days, Kaif felt unsure about playing a superstar in Zero as she had grown attached to the scientist's character, which she longed for. However, it was SRK who convinced her to take a chance on the film. During the interview, she thanked him, saying, "But it was honestly his conviction that made me do the film." The Bang Bang! actor also divulged that she was initially supposed to have a double role in the film.

Did you know?

'Zero' was initially titled 'Katrina Meri Jaan'

Further, Kaif spilled some intriguing details about the film's early stages. Initially called Katrina Meri Jaan, the movie had a different script, too. However, it went through various changes and eventually became Zero with a unique storyline. Khan joined the cast during this transition, further shaping the film's direction. Kaif explained, "Before that (Katrina Meri Jaan) was a different script then this (Zero) became a different script and then [Khan] became a part of this film."

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, take a look at Kaif's upcoming films

Kaif concluded 2023 with a spectacular performance in Tiger 3, reprising her role as Zoya. Starting 2024 on a high note, she starred in the mystery drama Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Next, Kaif has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a female-led road-trip movie featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. Despite facing delays since its announcement three years ago, the film is highly anticipated. Kaif is yet to unveil her other upcoming projects.