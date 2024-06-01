Next Article

'Godzilla Minus One' now streaming in India: Where to watch

By Tanvi Gupta 01:56 pm Jun 01, 202401:56 pm

What's the story If you're craving adrenaline-pumping thrills, Netflix has just the ticket! The Academy Award-winning blockbuster, Godzilla Minus One, is finally available for streaming. With options to watch in English, Hindi, Japanese, and Tamil, this film promises an epic ride for audiences worldwide. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this 2023 sensation racked up an impressive $116M globally, surpassing even Shin Godzilla (2016) as Japan's highest-grossing Godzilla film of 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th installment in the overall Godzilla series, the 33rd Godzilla movie produced by Toho, and the fifth movie in the franchise's Reiwa era. After the release of Shin Godzilla (2016), Toho faced a contractual constraint, preventing them from producing another live-action movie until 2020. This delay provided director Yamazaki with a three-year window to pen the script—influenced by past Godzilla movies as well as the cinematic styles of Hayao Miyazaki and Steven Spielberg.

'Godzilla Minus One' plot, and historic achievement

Godzilla Minus One is set in post-war Japan and follows the story of Godzilla wreaking havoc on a devastated landscape. The film made history in March by becoming the first Japanese film to win an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki, the film was released in Japan in November 2023 to mark the 70th anniversary of the iconic Godzilla series.

Here's the announcement post!

Inspiration

'Without realizing it, I was under considerable influence'

Yamazaki drew inspiration from Shusuke Kaneko's Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah (2001)—a personal favorite of his—while crafting the screenplay for Godzilla Minus One. Reflecting on his creative process during a discussion with Kaneko, Yamazaki revealed, "I had forgotten the contents of GMK for a while, but it seems like I self-consciously thought about it when writing the scenario for -1.0." "Without realizing it, I was under considerable influence."